Softball: Wilton-Wing entering the season with high expectations

Wilton-Wing’s girls athletics are at its peak, going a combined 38-8 during volleyball and basketball season, including a state tournament appearance in the winter. That success is something softball coach Trevor Yetterboe hopes carries over to the diamond.

“I think the best part is the success they’ve had, and they know how hard they have to work to get to those championships in volleyball, basketball, and so they understand what they need to do,” Yetterboe said.

The bar has been set high, but with four starting seniors, the Miners have the experience to reach yet another championship game.

“I think just having a lot of leadership on the team just really encourages the younger kids, and you can encourage them to keep going and strive to be as successful as they can,” senior Hannah Fischer said.

“They know what we expect from them, like as soon as they get here they’re starting warm ups and everything,” Yetterboe said. “I’m getting equipment out, Mr. Norris is getting equipment out, and here they don’t even need us to get ready. They already know the older girls have got them going, they’re coaching them through the warm ups.”

The Miners hang their hats on defense, and with a four year starter on the mound in Jamestown signee Tary Schurhamer, there’s a lot of confidence in what her team can do behind her.

“It’s a lot less stressful. It comes with a lot of maturity too, knowing where the ball is going to be, communication is going to be really good,” Schurhamer said.

“Defensively we think our team speed, we think our team IQ has improved a lot even in the last two years, even with us not playing a high school season, but playing a summer season has helped,” Yetterboe added.

After that two year break the Miners are back, and expectations are higher than ever.

The Miners open the season on the road against Heart River on April 12 with a double header.