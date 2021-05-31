Softball: Wilton-Wing state tournament bound for first time since 2017

Wilton-Wing softball is headed back to the state tournament for the first time since 2017.

The Miners go into the tournament as the number four seed out of the west. Coach Trevor Yetterboe says the growth of his team throughout the season has led to this point, but the Miners are putting an emphasis on cleaning up their mistakes before going to Jamestown on Thursday.

“I’m so proud of these girls,” Yetterboe said. “They’ve busted their tails from the beginning of the year to the end of the year right now. There’s been so much improvement from the girls that are starting to the girls on our bench. I’m just proud of them. I can’t tell you how proud I am of them.”

The Miners will play top seeded Central Cass on Thursday in the first round of the class B state tournament.