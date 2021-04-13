Softball: Wilton-Wing’s Schurhamer eyes big senior season on the mound

Wilton-Wing’s softball team is expected to be a contender in the west, and a big reason is because of senior Taryn Schurhamer.

The Jamestown signee will be the ace pitcher for the Miners something she has done throughout high school. Schurhamer holds the school record for strikeouts in a game with 19, but this year she says she wants to break her own record and go even further.

“We tell these girls it’s alright to set personal goals and set them high,” Wilton-Wing head coach Trevor Yetterboe said. “When you’re doing that — we want goals set high and then you know they’re pushing and they’re trying to achieve those goals. She wants more. There’s not a lot more you can get, but if she wants more, hey we’re all for it.”

“I’m ready,” Schurhamer said. “I’m just excited. I’m a little nervous for that first game. I know it’s a really good team we’re up against, but I’m excited.”

The Miners play their first game against Central McLean on Monday.