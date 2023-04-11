Class A Softball teams took advantage of the warm weather, as Minot and Bismarck hosted doubleheaders.
WDA Softball Scores:
|Minot Majettes
|10
|Williston Coyotes
|0
|Final
|Minot Majettes
|12
|Williston Coyotes
|2
|Final
|Bismarck Demons
|15
|Mandan Braves
|1
|Final
|Bismarck Demons
|24
|Mandan Braves
|14
|Final
|Dickinson Midgets
|7
|Century Patriots
|4
|Final
|Dickinson Midgets
|11
|Century Patriots
|7
|Final
|Watford City Wolves
|3
|Legacy Sabers
|14
|Final
|Watford City Wolves
|9
|Legacy Sabers
|36
|Final