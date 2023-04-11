Class A Softball teams took advantage of the warm weather, as Minot and Bismarck hosted doubleheaders.

WDA Softball Scores:

Minot Majettes10Williston Coyotes0Final
Minot Majettes12Williston Coyotes2Final
Bismarck Demons15Mandan Braves1Final
Bismarck Demons24Mandan Braves14Final
Dickinson Midgets7Century Patriots4Final
Dickinson Midgets11Century Patriots7Final
Watford City Wolves3Legacy Sabers14Final
Watford City Wolves9Legacy Sabers36Final