Solen’s Astacia Conica signs with Bismarck State College to play basketball

The BSC Lady Mystics have added a new player to their basketball team, with Astacia Conica of Solen signed on to play two years at Bismarck State.

Conica has been a standout player from the Sioux program, with an ability to shoot from outside the arc. She becomes just the second Solen player in history go on to play basketball at the next level.

“I feel very excited and humbled and honored,” says Conica. “This is just a great opportunity and hopefully this inspires a lot of the youth back home. I just feel everybody’s love and I really appreciate everyone being here and it really means a lot.”

Conica will be a part of nursing program during her time at Bismarck State.