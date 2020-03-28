Something to help you relax during this difficult time

Are you bored and tired of watching tv or scrolling on your phone. Well here is one thing you can do to stay active. YOGA!

“Its one of those things that’s accessible at any hour , anytime so people find it fits into their life however they need to,” tells Yoga Instructor Danielle Turk-Bly.

Yoga Instructor Danielle Turk-Bly adds YOGA is not only physical but mental fitnesss.

“Just be more Mindful whenever youre standing up, are you hunched over, can you bring those shoulders back, can you tuck those hips underneath those shoulders, can you reach the crown of your head towards the sky,” explains Turk-Bly. “Just tuning in to what we do every single day but be mindful of it is a way to access yoga.”

With many stressed about the unknown, YogaFiU believes Yoga could help everyone relax during this diffcult time

“It really makes you live within the present so it kind of makes you live in that moment where don’t stress about the future and don’t worry about what happen in the past but enjoy the here and the now to have that kind of inner peace, ” adds Owner Haylie Bertsch



Since their studio is closed due to COVID-19 Yogfiu they moved to online classes .

“its really important that we can bring the yoga classes to the home so the student have been awesome,” smiles Turk-Bly. “Some Yoga teachers like me are really novel at the whole online thing so as I’m learning, they’re learning with us but the have been really gracious.

If you would like to sign up download the YogaFiU app or reach out to them on Facebook.