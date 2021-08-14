Souris Valley Sabre Dogs win Expedition League title for first time in team’s history

The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs are taking home the Expedition League Championship trophy for the first time in the team’s history.

The Sabre Dogs defeated the Spearfish Sasquatch 8-1 on Saturday night to claim the title. The Sabre Dogs swept the Badlands Big Sticks and the Spearfish Sasquatch 2-0 on their way to becoming Expedition League Champions.

This year’s Sabre Dogs also won the Lewis Division for the first time in the team’s history.

The Sabre Dogs posted a franchise record 48 wins en route to the championship.

