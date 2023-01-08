The South Dakota State Jackrabbits knocked off the reigning champions on Sunday for their first ever FCS Championship. The Jackrabbits defeated North Dakota State 45-21.

The loss for NDSU marked the first loss the Bison have ever suffered in Frisco, Texas.

In the Jackrabbits’ 12th FCS playoff appearance, they looked primed for the opportunity, scoring on their first drive for an early 7-0 lead. The Bison would respond on the ensuing possession thanks to a Cam Miller touchdown pass to Zach Mathis. Things quickly changed following that.

The Jackrabbits went ahead 14-7 early in the second quarter, and on the next Bison drive they forced a fumble to regain possession. SDSU took full advantage of the opportunity, outscoring the Bison 17-7 in the remainder of the quarter to take a 31-17 lead at halftime.

At the half, the Jackrabbits owned a 343-186 yard advantage over the Bison, while they collected 16 first downs to NDSU’s six.

The second half started equally as fast, with Mark Gronowski throwing his second touchdown pass of the day to extend the SDSU lead to 38-14, and giving his team all the momentum.

The Bison would not go away, and they would not abandon the run game. Kobe Johnson ran in his eighth touchdown of the year with just 13:44 remaining in the game to make it a 17 point contest.

The second turnover of the game for the bison may have been the nail in the coffin though. Midway through the fourth Cam Miller was intercepted by Jason Freeman. The Jackrabbits turned that into seven more points to make it a 45-21 game.

NDSU’s following possesion would end with Cam Miller’s second interception of the game.

The Jackrabbits scored the most points in the FCS title game since it was moved to Frisco in 2010.