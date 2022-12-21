Collin Knorr is the first ever athlete to sign a national letter of intent to play college sports at South Prairie High School.

The 6 foot 4, 210 lb senior signed with NDSU after starting at various positions for four years of high school, making second team all-state in 2022.

Knorr is now a third generation Bison after his dad played football at the school 22 years ago, and his great uncle won a national title with NDSU in 1965, not to mention his mom was a member the track and field team.

The Coleharbor native said this day has been years in the making.

“My whole family, they all talk about my dad playing football. Growing up, they were like, “Are you going to go play football,” and I was like “Oh yeah, I’m going to play football for NDSU,” and getting that offer and having my family around me to support me and celebrate with me. That was just one of the best moments of my life I think for sure,” Collin Knorr said.

“He’s been going to Bison games ever since he was a little boy and obviously watched national championships, obviously knows the the tradition very well so, that was his goal and his dream and to see him fulfill that is amazing,” Collin’s dad Steve Knorr said.

Earning a role on the roster won’t be easy as a preferred walk-on, but he’s grateful for the chance to earn a spot.

“Especially coming from a small school like this, being able to go to that D-1 level from where I’m at now, I’m just super thankful for where I can be and I feel like once I’m in, I’m going to earn my spot, earn my keep. I feel like I could play anywhere, it doesn’t matter where, but NDSU is where I’m so happy to play,” Collin Knorr.

Knorr said he’ll play tight end for the Bison.

