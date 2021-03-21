Southern McLean track team rallies around teammates in need

Abigail, Ty and Bryce Mehlhoff are three siblings on Southern McLean’s track team, and they are facing a challenge that most people don’t see once in their lives, much less twice.

“It’s just one of those North Dakota nice families,” head coach Nathan Stamstad said. “After seeing how much it would cost, I knew we needed to step in and do something as a team.”

The cost is for cancer treatments. The Mehlhoff’s mom Becky has stage four breast cancer. After being in remission for the last six years, it has returned more aggressively than ever. That’s where Coach Stamstad stepped in to start a “Becky Strong” fundraiser.

“I like to consider this team as a family, and families are supposed to help each other out,” Stamstad said.

“Our team is very supportive,” Abigail Mehlhoff said. “We’re all a close knit group. We all just really like to give positivity to each other, and that’s really been shown throughout this time.”

The Roughriders’ are rallying around their own in hopes of raising at least $1,000 to put a dent in the $35,000 cost for travel and treatments.

“It really originated in the track team, so it’s kind of nice to know that the track team has our back and is able to kind of get our message out to other people around the state,” Ty Mehlhoff said.

The story goes even deeper for Stamstad, who says the news impacted him personally.

“My dad passed away last year very suddenly, and I wasn’t expecting that,” Stamstad said. “So again, I just knew that we needed to do something.”

“Our coach is a really good coach and he cares for us kids that are on the track team, so I guess that’s kind of reassuring to know that our coach has our back,” Ty said.

“Stamstad has really been there for us. Just having him there to really lean on has been nice,” Abigail said. “He’s always offered us help in different ways, and trying to really be there for us.”

Stamstad, and the Roughriders, are showing their support for the Mehlhoff’s on and off the track. Together they are all Becky Strong.

“She’s really caring,” Ty said of his mother Becky. “She really looks out for her children, and she definitely cares about what what they’re thinking. Even in times where she’s going through this stage four cancer she’s still looking out for us, which is really inspiring to me. It makes me want to be like her when I grow up basically, and kind of resemble what she’s doing whether times or good or times are bad.”

If you are interested in helping the Mehlhoff family you can donate directly to Becky through her Give Send Go page.