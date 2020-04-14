Spring season pushed back again after NDHSAA’s latest meeting

The North Dakota High School Activities Association met again to discuss when we may see high school athletics again.

It comes as no surprise that a decision has been made to extend the suspension of the spring season. The suspended state basketball tournaments have not been cancelled as of now, and there are still discussions to play them out later this year, but for now, the board will wait and see.

“We’ll probably have a lot clearer picture with the remainder of the school year will look like,” says NDHSAA’s Matt Fetsch. “The resumption of spring sports, basketball state tournaments, and fine arts contests really will only be considered if a return in in person instruction in K-12 schools is imminent.”

The next NDHSAA meeting is set of May 1st.