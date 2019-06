The Bismarck Larks and the Badlands Big Sticks had separate winning streaks snapped on Jun. 20.

In the Northwoods League, Bismarck had their three-game winning streak broken by the St. Cloud Rox. The final score was 8-3.

In Casper, the Badlands Big Sticks had their eight-game winning streak snapped with 8-7 loss.