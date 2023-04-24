BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — St. Mary’s High School’s head football coach, Dan Smrekar, has officially announced his retirement after serving as head coach of the Saints for the past 45 years.

According to St. Mary’s, Smrekar met with his team early this morning to announce his retirement to them.

A tremendous and legendary career, Smrekar finishes his Saints career with a record of 295-168, having led the Saints to 8 state titles and 14 region titles. He’s been selected as the NDHSCA State Coach of the Year 6 times and was inducted into the NDHSCA Hall of Fame in 2010.

The search for who will be named the next head football coach at St. Mary’s will begin immediately.