BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Following the retirement of long-time head coach Dan Smrekar, St.Mary’s High School has found its new head coach, Toby Schweitzer.

According to St. Mary’s, Sweitzer played for the Saints from 1981-1984 and has been coaching for the team since the fall of 1991. He served as the defensive coordinator with Dan Smrekar.

In a press release from the school, Schweitzer said the following,

“I’d like to thank Dan Smrekar for his commitment to this program and all that he has taught me. I look forward to keeping the SAINTS football tradition strong and continuing the legacy of our team. This is something I have dreamed about since I was the ball-boy back in 1975 for the Head Coach Joe Cichy and his Assistant Coach, Dan Smrekar. St. Mary’s football has been good to me as a player and a coach – and now as the Head Coach, I want to keep the program strong, long into the future. I’d like to thank my family for their incredible support of my passion for coaching. Thank you to all of our students, families, alumni and all of the dedicated SAINTS fans who continue to support our football team. I can’t wait to see you all at Smrekar Field for SMCHS vs. Minot on August 25!”

Schweitzer will look to improve a Saints team that finished 3-6 last season when they kick off the season at Smrekar field against Minot on August 25.