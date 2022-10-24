The All-nations conference is kicking off its playoffs this week, and for the first time in a long time, Standing Rock will have a chance at the title.

The Warriors put together a 6-2 record in the regular season to earn the number two seed. That’s a far cry from the winless season the Warriors had just last year, but for the group of six seniors on this squad that turn around is something they are proud of, and the playoffs might mean a little more to them than any other team.

“It was worth it for me,” senior Johnny Luger said. “I kind of like to think of it as I came from the bottom, we all came from the bottom, and now we’re starting to get to the top. It’s always been a dream just to experience the playoffs and I’m happy to at least live that.”

The Warriors host McLaughlin on Tuesday night in Fort Yates.