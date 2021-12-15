Standout student-athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day

Wednesday marked National Signing Day, a big moment for the top football recruits from around the country to put pen to paper, with a few student-athletes from Bismarck making their dream a reality.

There will be another Schweigert coming to head coach Bubba Schweigert’s squad with Lucas Schweigert signing to play at UND next season.

The Gatorade player of the year for the state of North Dakota in football, the Century Patriot tallying 89 tackles and was part of a defense that held teams to just seven and a half points per game. Schweigert has waited a long time to have this moment.

“Sophomore year, freshman year, starting to see all those older guys start to sign and that type of thing,” says Schweigert. “I started thinking about it and really looking forward to it and now that it’s finally here, it’s a surreal moment that you dream about as a kid. It’s a great school overall. The football program is really good, especially these past couple of years they’ve been trending upwards and it’s been awesome to watch that. UND is such a great school that I really like that I look forward to attending.”

Also signing to play at the next level is Brit Senftner of St. Mary’s, part of the class that will go to Fargo and play for the NDSU Bison next season. The safety and wide receiver will play at linebacker for the Green and Yellow and has his plan on how he’ll make an impact right away.

“A hard worker,” says Senftner. “I want to be a hard worker and I hope I can work my way up and get a good role and make a difference. It’s a very exciting experience. It’s great getting recruited by those schools and being able to talk to all those coaches and I feel good about making my final decision and I’m ready to be a Bison.”