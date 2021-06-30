Stanley Stingers working on adding new pitches to their tool belt

The Stanley Stingers Legion baseball team is back on the diamond with a signal caller.

Head Coach Mason Rice returns about 8 players from last season and he is trying to change the culture to a hardworking mentality.

The Stingers are working on adding new pitches to their tool belt.

“Well, when you’re pitching, it’s always nice to throw the batter off, by throwing in some sliders, curveballs and whatever you can really throw. We are trying to hone the craft of getting it down to a tee of how good can we throw it and everything like that,” said Mason.

“We’re all coming in working hard and we are also trying a little bit new off speed so not everyone is just throwing fast balls, so we can get more strike outs,” said Kendall Rice, Pitcher/Infield.

The Stingers take on Renville on July 6th.