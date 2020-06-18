Stanley working to finish top 3 in region

The Stanely Indepedent Baseball team is looking to develop the young players this Summer season.

” It feels good just to be with our teammates and actually doing active stuff,” says Pitcher/Shortstop Jace Wenger.

“Its nice after that long break we had because of the Coronavirus and stuff, it was nice to get back on the field with friends and throw the ball around a litle bit,” adds Infielder/Outfielder Kayle Uran.

Head Coach Gaige Reep is going into his second year as Head Coach and he wants to push these players this summer to bring out their best.

“We are trying to be competive in every game we play. We’re young but we been playing together for a long time. So they are finally at the age where this is the only team they play on instead of Babe Ruth. Its going to be nice to have all the attention on to one team,” explains Head Coach Gaige Reep.

By being competive every game, Stanley has goals of finishing in the top 3 of their region.

“My goal is probably Top 3 in our league we have and I am not sure how many teams are in there Top 3 definately, I think we are capable of that. I think we can win it if we play good, we just have to get better and we’re stronger this year so we can hit the ball harder and throw harder,” tells Coach Reep.

“I really hope we can pull together a winning record, we just need to have good teamwork and communication,” declares Wenger.

“To get out here and help them and push each other to our limits, that way we can get better as a team,” says Uran.

Although they are young, the players are working to help lead one another throughout this season.

“We played together for a few years now, we’re trying to get the chemistry down, we’re just always trying to stay positive and do the best thing for each other,” exclaims Wenger.

“We like to hype eachother up and get eachother going. Just the same intensity in practice, games, or where ever. We just got to keep rolling and hopefully do our best,” smiles Uran.

Stanley plays host to the Hazen Astros on June 23rd at 5pm.