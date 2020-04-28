Star City course open for play

Breaking News
It’s been a near perfect spring for area golf courses and the Star City golf course in Velva may have been one of the earliest to open. The course has been open for about a month now with plenty of foot and cart traffic.

Ally Haakenson, who works at the course, says she’s seeing players getting more serious about the game. “It’s not just the kids, it’s the adults too” said Haakenson who added that “with fans not being able to go to the baseball and softball games that more memberships are being picked up at the course.”

New rules like on other golf courses apply such as “you can’t touch the flags, four people per group and social distancing” she cited. The ultimate goal is get the social atmosphere back on the course which includes tournament play. “Definitely get some tournaments and things going like that. We usually have men’s night every Wednesday and then ladies night on Thursday’s and so on” said Haakenson.

The course opens daily at around 10:30 a.m. and rounds set up on a tee time basis.

