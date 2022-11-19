Saturday night marks the final day of the North Dakota high school volleyball season with the top teams in the state battling it out for the Class A and Class B titles.

Class B State Championship: #1 Northern Cass vs #2 Linton-HMB

#2 Linton-HMB 1 #1 Northern Cass 1 In Progress

The 2022 Class B state volleyball championship features the same two teams for the second year in a row. Linton-HMB defeated Northern Cass in 2021 for its second straight state title. Northern Cass has not won the Class B championship since 2013.

The Linton-HMB Lions huddle up before warmups of the Class B State Championship Game

Both teams traded points early in the first set until it was Linton-HMB leading 7-6, then Northern Cass opened a seven point run to take a 13-7 lead. The Jaguars would stay hot to make it 17-9 before the Lions took their second timeout of the contest. The Jaguars success would continue after the break scoring four straight points to make it 21-9. The Lions made a late run in the set, but Northern Cass pulled out the win 25-16.

The second set was much closer, with the Lions pacing the way for most of the frame, jumping out to a 10-5 lead. However, the Jaguars used their front row attack to tie the game at 19 all. But it’s the Lions that prevailed to win 25-23, tying it up at 1-1.

Set three started with the Lions roaring to a 5-0 start before a Northern Cass timeout. The Jaguars came out of the break strong, taking a lead halfway through the first set at 9-8. The two teams would exchange leads multiple times following that before the Jaguars jumped ahead 15-11, forcing a Lions’ timeout. They Lions responded with a 6-3 ((18-17 NC)) run before the Jaguars called a timeout of their own. Following the break, the Lions stayed hot outscoring the Jaguars 8-3 en route to a 25-21 set win. After three sets the Lions lead 2-1.

Class A State Championship: #1 Century vs #1 West Fargo Sheyenne

#1 Century vs #1 West Fargo Sheyenne 8:00 PM Saturday

The 2022 Class A state volleyball champion features one of the same schools that has been in the last 11 title games. Century has made every state championship since 2010, and has won six of the last seven titles entering Saturday. On the other side, West Fargo Sheyenne is making its debut in the state championship game.