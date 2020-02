The state semifinals of girls hockey brought some drama, as Bismarck and Minot looked to punch their ticket to the state title game.

Minot opened up the scoring just 30 seconds in, where O’Malley Eslinger converted on her chance in front.

However, Bismarck scored three unanswered goals, and ended up with the huge 4-3 win. The Blizzard will take on Fargo Davies in the state title game at 4:30 pm tomorrow.