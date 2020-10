The two day State golf tournament for the Class A Girls is underway at Souris Valley Golf Club in Minot.

Century’s Hannah Herbel took advantage of the adverse, windy conditions, building a five stroke lead on the rest of the field with one round to go.

For the team scores, Fargo Shanley holds a three stroke lead over Mandan; the Braves looking for their first state title in girls golf since 1966.