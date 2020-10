The first fall season came to an end Tuesday in Minot, where round two of the Class A Girl’s State Golf Tournament played out at Souris Valley Golf Course.

Hannah Herbel held onto her lead built from round one, giving her a third straight title, only the second ever girl’s golfer in Class A to do so in the state of North Dakota.

Fargo Shanley ended up holding on for the team win, with Century finishing in second by nine strokes and Mandan taking third.