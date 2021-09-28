State Golf: Heart River captures the team title, Kindred’s Avery Bartels defends her crown

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The first fall sport crowned a champion on Tuesday, with the Class B Girls Golf season coming to a close with Heart River finishing on top. Kindred’s Avery Bartels was able to hold on and defend her state title from a year ago.

Team Leaderboard:
1. Heart River – 665
2. Napoleon-GS – 692
3. Linton-HMB – 709
4. Kindred – 712
5. Oak Grove – 723

Individual Leaderboard:
1. Avery Bartels (Kindred) – 145
2. Ainsley McLain (Grafton) – 146
3. Sophie Brantner (Oak Grove) – 157
3. Lauryn Keller (Des Lacs-Burlington) – 157
5. Libby Dulmage (Rugby) – 158

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories