State Golf: Heart River captures the team title, Kindred’s Avery Bartels defends her crown

The first fall sport crowned a champion on Tuesday, with the Class B Girls Golf season coming to a close with Heart River finishing on top. Kindred’s Avery Bartels was able to hold on and defend her state title from a year ago.
Team Leaderboard:
1. Heart River – 665
2. Napoleon-GS – 692
3. Linton-HMB – 709
4. Kindred – 712
5. Oak Grove – 723
Individual Leaderboard:
1. Avery Bartels (Kindred) – 145
2. Ainsley McLain (Grafton) – 146
3. Sophie Brantner (Oak Grove) – 157
3. Lauryn Keller (Des Lacs-Burlington) – 157
5. Libby Dulmage (Rugby) – 158