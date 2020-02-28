State Hockey: Century, Bismarck eliminated in quarterfinals; Blizzard take down Mandan

It was a rough day for the WDA at the Boys State Hockey Tournament in Fargo, with every team losing their quarterfinal matchup.

Century opened the day as the one seed, but couldn’t generate much offense against Fargo Davies, falling 6-0.

Bismarck had a tall task facing Grand Forks Central, getting their first goal after falling behind 4-0. The Demons were eliminated with a 7-1 loss.

On the Girls side, the Blizzard advanced to the semifinals with a 6-2 win over Mandan, setting up an all-WDA semi against Minot Friday night.