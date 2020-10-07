State Soccer: Bismarck, Century advance to the semifinals with nail-biting wins

The Boy’s State Soccer Tournament quarterfinals had a different format for 2020, allowing the top seeds to play at home.

Century had to overcome a 2-0 deficit to Grand Forks Red River, forcing a tie with 29 seconds left in regulation, before winning on a shootout to advance.

Bismarck needed a similar comback, winnign 3-2 in regulation over Fargo Davies to advance to the semifinals in Fargo.

Legacy ended up falling to West Fargo 3-0, while the upset Minot Magicians couldn’t get it done against West Fargo Sheyenne 2-1.

