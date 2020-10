The state semifinals in soccer almost didn’t happen Friday, but Century and Bismarck were able to handle the uncertainty and move onto the championship.

Century took on a depleted West Fargo Sheyenne team, where they didn’t hold back, winning 6-0.

Bismarck fell behind early to West Fargo, before striking right before the half, and taking the lead with less than 20 minutes to go to win 2-1.