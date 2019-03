State Swim & Dive: Minot captures 27th state title Video

Minot boys swimming and diving captured its 27th state title on Saturday at the BSC Aquatic Center.

The Magi scored 438 points, edging runner-up Century, who put up 327 points.

Johnny Mindt of Mandan won the diving title with over 500 points scored.

Minot head coach Jake Solper was named Coach of the Year.