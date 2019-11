It was a new year, but the same story for the girls of Century, who won a state title for the 5th year in a row.

Highlighted was the performance from junior Lexi Duchsherer, who got individual wins in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle, as well as sealing the win in the 400 freestyle relay.

Mayson Sheldon of Mandan High School won the Powerade Senior Athlete of the Year.