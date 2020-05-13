State tourney hopes put on hold

It was an oh so close year for the Kenmare Honkers girls golf team last season who just missed out on qualifying for state as a team. The team was hoping with some senior leadership that they could get over the hump this year. “I was pretty disappointed, I went to state last year” said senior Megan Zimmer who qualified last year individually.

2nd year head coach Becky Kostad felt the team had the skills this year to contend in the region and state. “Our main goals this year is we were fourth in regions last year as a team and I was hoping this year we could be in the top 3 teams” Kostad said. “That was one of the main goals to hope to work on.”

Meanwhile with some state experience behind her, Zimmer was hoping for bigger things this year. “It would have been a chance to improve and maybe actually rank this year in my short game so like putting and chipping, that was my weakest spots last year” said the senior.

With the focus now on next season coach Kostad says its a matter of picking up pointers on line and then applying them outdoors this summer. “I went and posted some Youtube videos just on some basics of golf, things they can work on like swings” said the coach. “Hoping that they get out there in the summer and practice as much as possible.”