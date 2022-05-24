BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re your local destination for every event happening at the 2022 NDHSAA State Track Meet. Check out below to see the winners and top performers for every event for Class A Boys State Track, including highlights and exclusive interviews from the top performers from around the state!
DAY ONE: Thursday – May 26
Class A Boys Pole Vault: 4:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Jack Homiston (Senior) – Dickinson: 14′ 3
- Adam Nychyporuk (Sophomore) – Legacy: 14′ 0
- Bradley Bertsch (Senior) – WF Cheyenne: 13′ 9
Class A Boys Shot Put: 6:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Jacob Burckhard (Junior) – Century: 55′ 0
- Kaleb Vliem (Senior) – Fargo Davies: 52′ 8
- Lucas Schweigert (Senior) – Century: 52′ 7
Class A Boys Long Jump: 6:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Hudson Schroeder (Junior) – Bismarck: 22’ 6
- Isiah St. Romain (Sophomore) – Williston: 22′ 5
- JD Williams (Junior) – Williston: 22’ 4.5
Class A Boys 3200m Final: 7:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Owen Sondag (Sophomore) – Fargo North: 9:18.35
- Caeden Johnson (Senior) – WF Sheyenne: 9:20.12
- Griffin House (Senior) – Century: 9:20.95
DAY TWO: Friday – May 27
Class A Boys Discus: 11:30 a.m. – PREVIEW
- Logan Arason (Junior) – GF Red River: 172′ 6
- Ethan Manock (Junior) – Wahpeton: 165′ 8
- Jacob Burkhard (Junior) – Century: 156′ 10
Class A Boys 1600m Final: 11:45 a.m. – PREVIEW
- Caeden Johnson (Senior) – WF Sheyenne: 4:16.26
- Brady Korsmo (Junior) – Bismarck: 4:17.77
- Aiden Johnson (Sophomore) – WF Sheyenne: 4:18.49
Class A Boys Triple Jump: 2:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Ty Allen (Junior) – Bismarck: 44′ 10.5
- Jaden Middleton (Sophomore) – Fargo South: 42′ 10.5
- Emmanuel Spiyee (Junior) – Fargo South: 42′ 10.5
Class A Boys 4 X 800m Relay Final: 3:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- West Fargo: 7:55.22
- GF Red River: 7:55.41
- Fargo Davies: 8:07.99
DAY THREE: Saturday – May 28
Class A Boys Javelin: 9:30 a.m. – PREVIEW
- Logan Arason (Junior) – GF Red River: 189′ 9
- Ethan Manock (Junior) – Wahpeton: 178′ 9
- Preston Lemar (Sophomore) – Bismarck: 169′ 10
Class A Boys 300m Hurdle Final: 11:00 a.m. – PREVIEW
- Carter Elde (Senior) – Grand Forks Central: 38.13
- Lucas Heydt (Junior) – GF Red River: 40.21
- Josh Beil (Freshman) – Fargo Davies: 40.23
Class A Boys 100m Final: 11:30 a.m. – PREVIEW
- Carson Hegerle (Senior) – West Fargo: 10.61
- Dawson Hawkinson (Senior) – Bismarck: 10.63
- Dylan McGlothlin (Junior) – Legacy: 10.71
Class A Boys 4 X 200m Relay Final: 12:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Legacy: 1:28.81
- Fargo South: 1:29.41
- Bismarck: 1:30.24
Class A Boys High Jump: 12:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Michael Nhial (Senior) – WF Sheyenne: 6′ 8
- Ryan Brynjolfson (Junior) – Century: 6′ 5
- Brooks Turner (Junior) – Century: 6′ 5
Class A Boys 400m Final: 1:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Dawson Hawkinson (Senior) – Bismarck: 49.87
- Carter Elde (Senior) – Grand Forks Central: 49.96
- Austin Zulu (Sophomore) – Fargo South: 50.36
Class A Boys 110m Hurdles Final: 1:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Brooks Turner (Junior) – Century: 14.64
- Carter Elde (Senior) – Grand Forks Central: 14.77
- Ryan Brynjolfson (Junior) – Century: 14.78
Class A Boys 200m Final: 2:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Dylan McGlothlin (Junior) – Legacy: 21.85
- Dawson Hawkinson (Senior) – Bismarck: 21.88
- Carson Hegerle (Senior) – West Fargo: 21.90
Class A Boys 800m Final: 2:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Brady Korsmo (Junior) – Bismarck: 1:55.36
- Caeden Johnson (Senior) – WF Sheyenne: 1:55.48
- Regan Bosch (Senior) – Fargo Davies: 1:56.42
Class A Boys 4 X 100m Relay Final: 3:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Legacy: 42.41
- Bismarck: 42.79
- WF Sheyenne: 43.30
Class A Boys 4 X 400m Relay Final: 3:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Fargo South: 3:27.08
- Century: 3:27.35
- Bismarck: 3:28.20