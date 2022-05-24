BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re your local destination for every event happening at the 2022 NDHSAA State Track Meet. Check out below to see the winners and top performers for every event for Class A Boys State Track, including highlights and exclusive interviews from the top performers from around the state!

DAY ONE: Thursday – May 26

Class A Boys Pole Vault: 4:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Jack Homiston (Senior) – Dickinson: 14′ 3 Adam Nychyporuk (Sophomore) – Legacy: 14′ 0 Bradley Bertsch (Senior) – WF Cheyenne: 13′ 9

Class A Boys Shot Put: 6:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Jacob Burckhard (Junior) – Century: 55′ 0 Kaleb Vliem (Senior) – Fargo Davies: 52′ 8 Lucas Schweigert (Senior) – Century: 52′ 7

Class A Boys Long Jump: 6:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Hudson Schroeder (Junior) – Bismarck: 22’ 6 Isiah St. Romain (Sophomore) – Williston: 22′ 5 JD Williams (Junior) – Williston: 22’ 4.5

Class A Boys 3200m Final: 7:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Owen Sondag (Sophomore) – Fargo North: 9:18.35 Caeden Johnson (Senior) – WF Sheyenne: 9:20.12 Griffin House (Senior) – Century: 9:20.95

DAY TWO: Friday – May 27

Class A Boys Discus: 11:30 a.m. – PREVIEW

Logan Arason (Junior) – GF Red River: 172′ 6 Ethan Manock (Junior) – Wahpeton: 165′ 8 Jacob Burkhard (Junior) – Century: 156′ 10

Class A Boys 1600m Final: 11:45 a.m. – PREVIEW

Caeden Johnson (Senior) – WF Sheyenne: 4:16.26 Brady Korsmo (Junior) – Bismarck: 4:17.77 Aiden Johnson (Sophomore) – WF Sheyenne: 4:18.49

Class A Boys Triple Jump: 2:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Ty Allen (Junior) – Bismarck: 44′ 10.5 Jaden Middleton (Sophomore) – Fargo South: 42′ 10.5 Emmanuel Spiyee (Junior) – Fargo South: 42′ 10.5

Class A Boys 4 X 800m Relay Final: 3:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

West Fargo: 7:55.22 GF Red River: 7:55.41 Fargo Davies: 8:07.99

DAY THREE: Saturday – May 28

Class A Boys Javelin: 9:30 a.m. – PREVIEW

Logan Arason (Junior) – GF Red River: 189′ 9 Ethan Manock (Junior) – Wahpeton: 178′ 9 Preston Lemar (Sophomore) – Bismarck: 169′ 10

Class A Boys 300m Hurdle Final: 11:00 a.m. – PREVIEW

Carter Elde (Senior) – Grand Forks Central: 38.13 Lucas Heydt (Junior) – GF Red River: 40.21 Josh Beil (Freshman) – Fargo Davies: 40.23

Class A Boys 100m Final: 11:30 a.m. – PREVIEW

Carson Hegerle (Senior) – West Fargo: 10.61 Dawson Hawkinson (Senior) – Bismarck: 10.63 Dylan McGlothlin (Junior) – Legacy: 10.71

Class A Boys 4 X 200m Relay Final: 12:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Legacy: 1:28.81 Fargo South: 1:29.41 Bismarck: 1:30.24

Class A Boys High Jump: 12:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Michael Nhial (Senior) – WF Sheyenne: 6′ 8 Ryan Brynjolfson (Junior) – Century: 6′ 5 Brooks Turner (Junior) – Century: 6′ 5

Class A Boys 400m Final: 1:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Dawson Hawkinson (Senior) – Bismarck: 49.87 Carter Elde (Senior) – Grand Forks Central: 49.96 Austin Zulu (Sophomore) – Fargo South: 50.36

Class A Boys 110m Hurdles Final: 1:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Brooks Turner (Junior) – Century: 14.64 Carter Elde (Senior) – Grand Forks Central: 14.77 Ryan Brynjolfson (Junior) – Century: 14.78

Class A Boys 200m Final: 2:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Dylan McGlothlin (Junior) – Legacy: 21.85 Dawson Hawkinson (Senior) – Bismarck: 21.88 Carson Hegerle (Senior) – West Fargo: 21.90

Class A Boys 800m Final: 2:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Brady Korsmo (Junior) – Bismarck: 1:55.36 Caeden Johnson (Senior) – WF Sheyenne: 1:55.48 Regan Bosch (Senior) – Fargo Davies: 1:56.42

Class A Boys 4 X 100m Relay Final: 3:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Legacy: 42.41 Bismarck: 42.79 WF Sheyenne: 43.30

Class A Boys 4 X 400m Relay Final: 3:30 p.m. – PREVIEW