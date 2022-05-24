BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re your local destination for every event happening at the 2022 NDHSAA State Track Meet. Check out below to see the winners and top performers for every event for Class A Girls State Track, including highlights and exclusive interviews from the top performers from around the state!

DAY ONE: Thursday – May 26

Class A Girls Long Jump: 4:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Cece Deebom (Junior) – Fargo Davies: 19′ 7 Jazmin Barry (Sophomore) – Dickinson: 18′ 5.75 Anna Radler (Senior) – Century: 17′ 11

Class A Girls Shot Put: 4:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Anthonett Nabwe (Senior) – Jamestown: 48′ 4 Mary Schnell (Senior) – West Fargo: 41′ 6 Scout Woods (Freshman) – Wahpeton: 40′ 10

Class A Girls 3200m Final: 7:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Ellie Sondag (Senior) – Fargo North: 11:14.09 Bayla Weigel (Sophomore) – Bismarck: 11:21.55 Anna Bernhardt (Senior) – Shanley: 11:27.95

DAY TWO: Friday – May 27

Class A Girls Discus: 9:30 a.m. – PREVIEW

Anthonett Nabwe (Senior) – Jamestown: 151′ 11 Kaylynn Red Tomahwak (Senior) – Bismarck: 135′ 1 Kiera Oukrop (Senior) – St. Mary’s: 128′ 10

Class A Girls High Jump: 11:30 a.m. – PREVIEW

Hope Stein (Senior) – Century: 5′ 5 Lauryn Rydell (Junior) – GF Red River: 5′ 4 Adison Sagaser (Junior) – Legacy: 5′ 2

Class A Girls 1600m Final: 11:45 a.m. – PREVIEW

Anna Lien (Senior) – Fargo North: 5:11.39 Ellie Sondag (Senior) – Fargo North: 5:13.93 Eleni Lovgren (Senior) – Williston: 5:15.29

Class A Girls Javelin: 2:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Anthonett Nabwe (Senior) – Jamestown: 132′ 2 Camille Deringer (Junior) – Fargo Davies: 130′ 10 Abby Fletcher (Senior) – Century: 126′ 10

Class A Girls 4 X 800m Relay Final: 3:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

GF Red River: 9:47.03 Fargo Davies: 9:47.44 Williston: 9:47.53

DAY THREE: Saturday – May 28

Class A Girls Pole Vault: 10:00 a.m. – PREVIEW

Camille Finney (Junior) – Grand Forks Central: 10′ 3 Emma Briggs (Freshman) – WF Sheyenne: 10′ 3 Jolee Dahl (Freshman) – West Fargo: 10′ 3 Emily Ash (Junior) – Dickinson: 10′ 3 Madison Berger (Junior) – Century: 10′ 3

Class A Girls 300m Hurdle Final: 11:00 a.m. – PREVIEW

Kate Laqua (Freshman) – Fargo Davies: 44.74 Julia Skari (Freshman) – Jamestown: 46.82 Sara Kraft (7th Grade) – Devils Lake: 47.47

Class A Girls 100m Final: 11:30 a.m. – PREVIEW

Cece Deebom (Junior) – Fargo Davies: 11.90 Jasmine Williams (Senior) – West Fargo: 12.33 Michelle Gee (8th Grade) – West Fargo: 12.35

Class A Girls 4 X 200m Relay Final: 12:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Fargo Davies: 1:42.13 Century: 1:44.50 WF Sheyenne: 1:47.42

Class A Girls 400m Final: 1:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Erin Palmer (Senior) – Century: 55.92 Jasmine Williams (Senior) – West Fargo: 57.56 Kate Laqua (Freshman) – Fargo Davies: 58.09

Class A Girls 100m Hurdles Final: 1:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Cece Deebom (Junior) – Fargo Davies: 14.32 Yolanda Nabwe (Junior) – Jamestown: 14.89 Morgan Sheldon (Senior) – Mandan: 15.01

Class A Girls 200m Final: 2:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Cece Deebom (Junior) – Fargo Davies: 24.66 Erin Palmer (Senior) – Century: 25.20 Jasmine Williams (Senior) – West Fargo: 25.32

Class A Girls 800m Final: 2:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Erin Palmer (Senior) – Century: 2:11.45 Jocelyn Schiller (Sophomore) – GF Red River: 2:19.60 Acey Elkins (Junior) – Mandan: 2:19.82

Class A Girls Triple Jump: 2:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Cece Deebom (Junior) – Fargo Davies: 38′ 1.5 Hope Stein (Senior) – Century: 37′ 11.5 Axumite James (Freshman) – Fargo South: 35′ 6.5

Class A Girls 4 X 100m Relay Final: 3:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Fargo Davies: 48.98 Jamestown: 49.79 Century: 50.12

Class A Girls 4 X 400m Relay Final: 3:30 p.m. – PREVIEW