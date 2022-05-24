BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re your local destination for every event happening at the 2022 NDHSAA State Track Meet. Check out below to see the winners and top performers for every event for Class A Girls State Track, including highlights and exclusive interviews from the top performers from around the state!
DAY ONE: Thursday – May 26
Class A Girls Long Jump: 4:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Cece Deebom (Junior) – Fargo Davies: 19′ 7
- Jazmin Barry (Sophomore) – Dickinson: 18′ 5.75
- Anna Radler (Senior) – Century: 17′ 11
Class A Girls Shot Put: 4:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Anthonett Nabwe (Senior) – Jamestown: 48′ 4
- Mary Schnell (Senior) – West Fargo: 41′ 6
- Scout Woods (Freshman) – Wahpeton: 40′ 10
Class A Girls 3200m Final: 7:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Ellie Sondag (Senior) – Fargo North: 11:14.09
- Bayla Weigel (Sophomore) – Bismarck: 11:21.55
- Anna Bernhardt (Senior) – Shanley: 11:27.95
DAY TWO: Friday – May 27
Class A Girls Discus: 9:30 a.m. – PREVIEW
- Anthonett Nabwe (Senior) – Jamestown: 151′ 11
- Kaylynn Red Tomahwak (Senior) – Bismarck: 135′ 1
- Kiera Oukrop (Senior) – St. Mary’s: 128′ 10
Class A Girls High Jump: 11:30 a.m. – PREVIEW
- Hope Stein (Senior) – Century: 5′ 5
- Lauryn Rydell (Junior) – GF Red River: 5′ 4
- Adison Sagaser (Junior) – Legacy: 5′ 2
Class A Girls 1600m Final: 11:45 a.m. – PREVIEW
- Anna Lien (Senior) – Fargo North: 5:11.39
- Ellie Sondag (Senior) – Fargo North: 5:13.93
- Eleni Lovgren (Senior) – Williston: 5:15.29
Class A Girls Javelin: 2:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Anthonett Nabwe (Senior) – Jamestown: 132′ 2
- Camille Deringer (Junior) – Fargo Davies: 130′ 10
- Abby Fletcher (Senior) – Century: 126′ 10
Class A Girls 4 X 800m Relay Final: 3:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- GF Red River: 9:47.03
- Fargo Davies: 9:47.44
- Williston: 9:47.53
DAY THREE: Saturday – May 28
Class A Girls Pole Vault: 10:00 a.m. – PREVIEW
- Camille Finney (Junior) – Grand Forks Central: 10′ 3
- Emma Briggs (Freshman) – WF Sheyenne: 10′ 3
- Jolee Dahl (Freshman) – West Fargo: 10′ 3
- Emily Ash (Junior) – Dickinson: 10′ 3
- Madison Berger (Junior) – Century: 10′ 3
Class A Girls 300m Hurdle Final: 11:00 a.m. – PREVIEW
- Kate Laqua (Freshman) – Fargo Davies: 44.74
- Julia Skari (Freshman) – Jamestown: 46.82
- Sara Kraft (7th Grade) – Devils Lake: 47.47
Class A Girls 100m Final: 11:30 a.m. – PREVIEW
- Cece Deebom (Junior) – Fargo Davies: 11.90
- Jasmine Williams (Senior) – West Fargo: 12.33
- Michelle Gee (8th Grade) – West Fargo: 12.35
Class A Girls 4 X 200m Relay Final: 12:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Fargo Davies: 1:42.13
- Century: 1:44.50
- WF Sheyenne: 1:47.42
Class A Girls 400m Final: 1:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Erin Palmer (Senior) – Century: 55.92
- Jasmine Williams (Senior) – West Fargo: 57.56
- Kate Laqua (Freshman) – Fargo Davies: 58.09
Class A Girls 100m Hurdles Final: 1:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Cece Deebom (Junior) – Fargo Davies: 14.32
- Yolanda Nabwe (Junior) – Jamestown: 14.89
- Morgan Sheldon (Senior) – Mandan: 15.01
Class A Girls 200m Final: 2:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Cece Deebom (Junior) – Fargo Davies: 24.66
- Erin Palmer (Senior) – Century: 25.20
- Jasmine Williams (Senior) – West Fargo: 25.32
Class A Girls 800m Final: 2:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Erin Palmer (Senior) – Century: 2:11.45
- Jocelyn Schiller (Sophomore) – GF Red River: 2:19.60
- Acey Elkins (Junior) – Mandan: 2:19.82
Class A Girls Triple Jump: 2:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Cece Deebom (Junior) – Fargo Davies: 38′ 1.5
- Hope Stein (Senior) – Century: 37′ 11.5
- Axumite James (Freshman) – Fargo South: 35′ 6.5
Class A Girls 4 X 100m Relay Final: 3:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Fargo Davies: 48.98
- Jamestown: 49.79
- Century: 50.12
Class A Girls 4 X 400m Relay Final: 3:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Fargo Davies: 4:09.06
- Century: 4:09.97
- Watford City: 4:10.21