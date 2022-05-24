BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re your local destination for every event happening at the 2022 NDHSAA State Track Meet. Check out below to see the winners and top performers for every event for Class B Boys State Track, including highlights and exclusive interviews from the top performers from around the state!

DAY ONE: Thursday – May 26

Class B Boys Discus: 4:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Jack Packer (Junior) – Kindred: 161′ 3 Caleb Olson (Senior) – Lisbon: 156′ 5 Riley Sunram (Sophomore) – Kindred: 153′ 10

Class B Boys High Jump: 6:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Jaiden Peraza (Senior) – Kindred: 6′ 8 Paul Olson (Senior) – Kindred: 6′ 8 Zeke Barnick (Sophomore) – Edgeley/Kulm: 6′ 3

Class B Boys 3200m Final: 7:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Ian Busche (Senior) – Hazen: 9:47.78 Caleb Hansen (Senior) – Dickinson Trinity: 9:58.83 Caleb Sarsland (Junior) – Bowman County: 10:13.35

DAY TWO: Friday – May 27

Class B Boys Pole Vault: 10:00 a.m. – PREVIEW

Parker Gallagher (Senior) – Hillsboro/Central Valley: 13′ 4 Caleb Klabunde (Senior) – Kindred: 12′ 6 Jack Olson (Senior) – Kindred: 12′ 3

Class B Boys Long Jump: 11:30 a.m. – PREVIEW

Alex Erickson (Senior) – Harvey/Wells County: 23′ 0 Kevin Gilmore (Senior) – Beulah: 22′ 3.5 Trevon Rodriguez (Senior) – Oak Grove Lutheran: 22′ 0

Class B Boys 1600m Final: 1:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Ian Busche (Senior) – Hazen: 4:25.12 Austin Wanner (Junior) – Bowman County: 4:33.86 Caleb Hansen (Senior) – Dickinson Trinity: 4:33.90

Class B Boys Shot Put: 2:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Jack Packer (Junior) – Kindred: 59′ 4 Kayedenn Rivinius (Junior) – Grant County/Flasher: 55′ 4 Riley Sunram (Sophomore) – Kindred: 55′ 2

Class B Boys 4 X 800m Relay Final: 5:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Lisbon: 8:22.10 Bowman County: 8:25.31 Hillsboro/Central Valley: 8:32.30

DAY THREE: Saturday – May 28

Class B Boys 300m Hurdle Final: 11:00 a.m. – PREVIEW

Madden Thorson (Senior) – Harvey/Wells County: 39.82 Caeden Sweet (Senior) – Lisbon: 41.00 Tallen Thorson (Freshman) – Harvey/Wells County: 41.01

Class B Boys 100m Final: 11:30 a.m. – PREVIEW

Frosty Wisnewski (Senior) – Central Cass: 10.88 Kevin Gilmore (Senior) – Beulah: 11.18 Daniel Stoll (Junior) – Harvey/Wells County: 11.21

Class B Boys 4 X 200m Relay Final: 12:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Kindred: 1:31.52 Harvey/Wells County: 1:32.48 Central Cass: 1:33.30

Class B Boys Triple Jump: 12:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Clay Heimer (Senior) – Bowman County: 44′ 7 Alex Erickson (Senior) – Harvey/Wells County: 43′ 9 Jace Narum (Sophomore) – Central Cass: 42′ 5.25

Class B Boys 400m Final: 1:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Paul Olson (Senior) – Kindred: 50.91 Frosty Wisnewski (Senior) – Central Cass: 51.03 Jake Shoebe (Sophomore) – Dickinson Trinity: 51.22

Class B Boys 110m Hurdles Final: 1:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Madison Thorson (Senior) – Harvey/Wells County: 15.38 Ty Giroux (Senior) – Standing Rock: 15.88 Tallen Thorson (Freshman) – Harvey/Wells County: 15.94

Class B Boys 200m Final: 2:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Frosty Wisnewski (Senior) – Central Cass: 22.34 Jake Deutsch (Senior) – Central Cass: 22.44 Caeden Sweet (Senior) – Lisbon: 22.64

Class B Boys Javelin: 2:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Levi Reis (Junior) – Ellendale: 171′ 7 Nathan Kaufman (Senior) – Mott/Regent-New England: 166′ 0 Isaac Friese (Senior) – Harvey/Wells County: 165′ 4

Class B Boys 800m Final: 2:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Ian Busche (Senior) – Hazen: 1:57.07 Taylor Wanner (Freshman) – Bowman County: 1:57.88 Caleb Sarsland (Junior) – Bowman County: 2:00.10

Class B Boys 4 X 100m Relay Final: 3:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Central Cass: 44.63 Dickinson Trinity: 44.75 Hazen: 44.85

Class B Boys 4 X 400m Relay Final: 3:30 p.m. – PREVIEW