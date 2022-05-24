BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re your local destination for every event happening at the 2022 NDHSAA State Track Meet. Check out below to see the winners and top performers for every event for Class B Boys State Track, including highlights and exclusive interviews from the top performers from around the state!
DAY ONE: Thursday – May 26
Class B Boys Discus: 4:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Jack Packer (Junior) – Kindred: 161′ 3
- Caleb Olson (Senior) – Lisbon: 156′ 5
- Riley Sunram (Sophomore) – Kindred: 153′ 10
Class B Boys High Jump: 6:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Jaiden Peraza (Senior) – Kindred: 6′ 8
- Paul Olson (Senior) – Kindred: 6′ 8
- Zeke Barnick (Sophomore) – Edgeley/Kulm: 6′ 3
Class B Boys 3200m Final: 7:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Ian Busche (Senior) – Hazen: 9:47.78
- Caleb Hansen (Senior) – Dickinson Trinity: 9:58.83
- Caleb Sarsland (Junior) – Bowman County: 10:13.35
DAY TWO: Friday – May 27
Class B Boys Pole Vault: 10:00 a.m. – PREVIEW
- Parker Gallagher (Senior) – Hillsboro/Central Valley: 13′ 4
- Caleb Klabunde (Senior) – Kindred: 12′ 6
- Jack Olson (Senior) – Kindred: 12′ 3
Class B Boys Long Jump: 11:30 a.m. – PREVIEW
- Alex Erickson (Senior) – Harvey/Wells County: 23′ 0
- Kevin Gilmore (Senior) – Beulah: 22′ 3.5
- Trevon Rodriguez (Senior) – Oak Grove Lutheran: 22′ 0
Class B Boys 1600m Final: 1:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Ian Busche (Senior) – Hazen: 4:25.12
- Austin Wanner (Junior) – Bowman County: 4:33.86
- Caleb Hansen (Senior) – Dickinson Trinity: 4:33.90
Class B Boys Shot Put: 2:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Jack Packer (Junior) – Kindred: 59′ 4
- Kayedenn Rivinius (Junior) – Grant County/Flasher: 55′ 4
- Riley Sunram (Sophomore) – Kindred: 55′ 2
Class B Boys 4 X 800m Relay Final: 5:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Lisbon: 8:22.10
- Bowman County: 8:25.31
- Hillsboro/Central Valley: 8:32.30
DAY THREE: Saturday – May 28
Class B Boys 300m Hurdle Final: 11:00 a.m. – PREVIEW
- Madden Thorson (Senior) – Harvey/Wells County: 39.82
- Caeden Sweet (Senior) – Lisbon: 41.00
- Tallen Thorson (Freshman) – Harvey/Wells County: 41.01
Class B Boys 100m Final: 11:30 a.m. – PREVIEW
- Frosty Wisnewski (Senior) – Central Cass: 10.88
- Kevin Gilmore (Senior) – Beulah: 11.18
- Daniel Stoll (Junior) – Harvey/Wells County: 11.21
Class B Boys 4 X 200m Relay Final: 12:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Kindred: 1:31.52
- Harvey/Wells County: 1:32.48
- Central Cass: 1:33.30
Class B Boys Triple Jump: 12:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Clay Heimer (Senior) – Bowman County: 44′ 7
- Alex Erickson (Senior) – Harvey/Wells County: 43′ 9
- Jace Narum (Sophomore) – Central Cass: 42′ 5.25
Class B Boys 400m Final: 1:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Paul Olson (Senior) – Kindred: 50.91
- Frosty Wisnewski (Senior) – Central Cass: 51.03
- Jake Shoebe (Sophomore) – Dickinson Trinity: 51.22
Class B Boys 110m Hurdles Final: 1:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Madison Thorson (Senior) – Harvey/Wells County: 15.38
- Ty Giroux (Senior) – Standing Rock: 15.88
- Tallen Thorson (Freshman) – Harvey/Wells County: 15.94
Class B Boys 200m Final: 2:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Frosty Wisnewski (Senior) – Central Cass: 22.34
- Jake Deutsch (Senior) – Central Cass: 22.44
- Caeden Sweet (Senior) – Lisbon: 22.64
Class B Boys Javelin: 2:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Levi Reis (Junior) – Ellendale: 171′ 7
- Nathan Kaufman (Senior) – Mott/Regent-New England: 166′ 0
- Isaac Friese (Senior) – Harvey/Wells County: 165′ 4
Class B Boys 800m Final: 2:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Ian Busche (Senior) – Hazen: 1:57.07
- Taylor Wanner (Freshman) – Bowman County: 1:57.88
- Caleb Sarsland (Junior) – Bowman County: 2:00.10
Class B Boys 4 X 100m Relay Final: 3:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Central Cass: 44.63
- Dickinson Trinity: 44.75
- Hazen: 44.85
Class B Boys 4 X 400m Relay Final: 3:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Hazen: 3:30.43
- Central Cass: 3:31.34
- Lisbon: 3:32.11