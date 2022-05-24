BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re your local destination for every event happening at the 2022 NDHSAA State Track Meet. Check out below to see the winners and top performers for every event for Class B Girls State Track, including highlights and exclusive interviews from the top performers from around the state!
DAY ONE: Thursday – May 26
Class B Girls High Jump: 4:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Janikka Miller (Junior) – Rugby: 5′ 3
- Kaylin Slivoskey (Sophomore) – Ellendale: 5′ 3
- Jenna Larson (Senior) – Griggs Midkota: 5′ 2
Class B Girls Discus: 6:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- MaKenna Brunmeier (Junior) – Hazen: 125′ 2
- Alison Hoff (Senior) – Bowman County: 117′ 6
- Terryn Johnson (Senior) – Kindred: 116′ 7
Class B Girls 3200m Final: 7:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Jenna Soine (Junior) – Hatton-Northwood: 12:00.08
- Brynn Hanson (8th Grade) – Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis and Clark: 12:00.54
- Mara Kempel (8th Grade) – Lisbon: 12:02.79
DAY TWO: Friday – May 27
Class B Girls Long Jump: 9:30 a.m. – PREVIEW
- Decontee Smith (Junior) – Central Cass: 18′ 1.25
- Elise Wisnewski (Sophomore) – Central Cass: 17′ 7
- Ellie Powell (Junior) – Bowman County: 17′ 3.5
Class B Girls Shot Put: 11:30 a.m. – PREVIEW
- Laikyn Roney (Junior) – Oakes: 38′ 11.5
- Rebecca Bohrer (Senior) – Stanley: 38′ 11
- Emily Kinzler (Senior) – Edgeley/Kulm: 38′ 7
Class B Girls 1600m Final: 1:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Annika Stroh (Sophomore) – Sargent County: 5:22.13
- Dreah Frolek (Senior) – Wyndmere-Lidgerwood: 5:25.32
- Madison Johnson (Junior) – Carrington: 5:28.97
Class B Girls Pole Vault: 1:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Brynley Coleman (Sophomore) – Hatton-Northwood: 10′ 3
- Anna Clifton (Sophomore) – Dickinson Trinity: 9′ 9
- Haley Wolsky (Junior) – Carrington: 9′ 7
Class B Girls 4 X 800m Relay Final: 5:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Carrington: 10:08.16
- Kenmare/Bowbells: 10:10.85
- Benson County: 10:11.37
DAY THREE: Saturday – May 28
Class B Girls Triple Jump: 9:30 a.m. – PREVIEW
- Kennedy Harter (Junior) – Kidder County: 37′ 7
- Kelsie Belquist (Sophomore) – New Rockford-Sheyenne: 36′ 0
- Anna Nasset (Sophomore) – Mott/Regent-New England: 35′ 8
Class B Girls 300m Hurdle Final: 11:00 a.m. – PREVIEW
- Kelsie Belquist (Sophomore) – New Rockford-Sheyenne: 43.16
- Brynley Differding (7th Grade) – Lisbon: 47.41
- Elsa Ingebrigston (Freshman) – Kindred: 47.44
Class B Girls 100m Final: 11:30 a.m. – PREVIEW
- Kelsie Belquist (Sophomore) – New Rockford-Sheyenne: 12.18
- Elise Wisnewski (Sophomore) – Central Cass: 12.20
- Decontee Smith (Junior) – Central Cass: 12.29
Class B Girls 4 X 200m Relay Final: 12:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Central Cass: 1:43.99
- Lisbon: 1:47.42
- Beulah: 1:48.70
Class B Girls Javelin: 12:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Kinsey Zuroff (Senior) – Beulah: 137′ 5
- Genevieve Gruba (Junior) – Enderlin: 128′ 8
- Abby Duchsherer (Senior) – Kindred: 126′ 10
Class B Girls 400m Final: 1:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Kelsie Belquist (Sophomore) – New Rockford-Sheyenne: 56.44
- Decontee Smith (Junior) – Central Cass: 58.36
- Elise Wisnewski (Sophomore) – Central Cass: 59.99
Class B Girls 100m Hurdles Final: 1:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Kelsie Belquist (Sophomore) – New Rockford-Sheyenne: 14.93
- Jenna Koppelsloen (Junior) – Beulah: 15.92
- Elsa Ingebrigston (Freshman) – Kindred: 16.09
Class B Girls 200m Final: 2:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Elise Wisnewski (Sophomore) – Central Cass: 24.96
- Decontee Smith (Junior) – Central Cass: 25.23
- Kelsie Belquist (Sophomore) – New Rockford-Sheyenne: 25.43
Class B Girls 800m Final: 2:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Annika Stroh (Sophomore) – Sargent County: 2:20.70
- Norah Entzi (Junior) – Edgely/Kulm: 2:23.39
- Sophie Olsonawski (Sophomore) – Mott/Regen-New England: 2:23.80
Class B Girls 4 X 100m Relay Final: 3:00 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Central Cass: 49.51
- Oak Grove Lutheran: 50.71
- Beulah: 51.60
Class B Girls 4 X 400m Relay Final: 3:30 p.m. – PREVIEW
- Lisbon: 4:08.71
- Beulah: 4:11.24
- Carrington: 4:12.23