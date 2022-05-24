BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re your local destination for every event happening at the 2022 NDHSAA State Track Meet. Check out below to see the winners and top performers for every event for Class B Girls State Track, including highlights and exclusive interviews from the top performers from around the state!

DAY ONE: Thursday – May 26

Class B Girls High Jump: 4:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Janikka Miller (Junior) – Rugby: 5′ 3 Kaylin Slivoskey (Sophomore) – Ellendale: 5′ 3 Jenna Larson (Senior) – Griggs Midkota: 5′ 2

Class B Girls Discus: 6:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

MaKenna Brunmeier (Junior) – Hazen: 125′ 2 Alison Hoff (Senior) – Bowman County: 117′ 6 Terryn Johnson (Senior) – Kindred: 116′ 7

Class B Girls 3200m Final: 7:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Jenna Soine (Junior) – Hatton-Northwood: 12:00.08 Brynn Hanson (8th Grade) – Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis and Clark: 12:00.54 Mara Kempel (8th Grade) – Lisbon: 12:02.79

DAY TWO: Friday – May 27

Class B Girls Long Jump: 9:30 a.m. – PREVIEW

Decontee Smith (Junior) – Central Cass: 18′ 1.25 Elise Wisnewski (Sophomore) – Central Cass: 17′ 7 Ellie Powell (Junior) – Bowman County: 17′ 3.5

Class B Girls Shot Put: 11:30 a.m. – PREVIEW

Laikyn Roney (Junior) – Oakes: 38′ 11.5 Rebecca Bohrer (Senior) – Stanley: 38′ 11 Emily Kinzler (Senior) – Edgeley/Kulm: 38′ 7

Class B Girls 1600m Final: 1:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Annika Stroh (Sophomore) – Sargent County: 5:22.13 Dreah Frolek (Senior) – Wyndmere-Lidgerwood: 5:25.32 Madison Johnson (Junior) – Carrington: 5:28.97

Class B Girls Pole Vault: 1:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Brynley Coleman (Sophomore) – Hatton-Northwood: 10′ 3 Anna Clifton (Sophomore) – Dickinson Trinity: 9′ 9 Haley Wolsky (Junior) – Carrington: 9′ 7

Class B Girls 4 X 800m Relay Final: 5:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Carrington: 10:08.16 Kenmare/Bowbells: 10:10.85 Benson County: 10:11.37

DAY THREE: Saturday – May 28

Class B Girls Triple Jump: 9:30 a.m. – PREVIEW

Kennedy Harter (Junior) – Kidder County: 37′ 7 Kelsie Belquist (Sophomore) – New Rockford-Sheyenne: 36′ 0 Anna Nasset (Sophomore) – Mott/Regent-New England: 35′ 8

Class B Girls 300m Hurdle Final: 11:00 a.m. – PREVIEW

Kelsie Belquist (Sophomore) – New Rockford-Sheyenne: 43.16 Brynley Differding (7th Grade) – Lisbon: 47.41 Elsa Ingebrigston (Freshman) – Kindred: 47.44

Class B Girls 100m Final: 11:30 a.m. – PREVIEW

Kelsie Belquist (Sophomore) – New Rockford-Sheyenne: 12.18 Elise Wisnewski (Sophomore) – Central Cass: 12.20 Decontee Smith (Junior) – Central Cass: 12.29

Class B Girls 4 X 200m Relay Final: 12:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Central Cass: 1:43.99 Lisbon: 1:47.42 Beulah: 1:48.70

Class B Girls Javelin: 12:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Kinsey Zuroff (Senior) – Beulah: 137′ 5 Genevieve Gruba (Junior) – Enderlin: 128′ 8 Abby Duchsherer (Senior) – Kindred: 126′ 10

Class B Girls 400m Final: 1:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Kelsie Belquist (Sophomore) – New Rockford-Sheyenne: 56.44 Decontee Smith (Junior) – Central Cass: 58.36 Elise Wisnewski (Sophomore) – Central Cass: 59.99

Class B Girls 100m Hurdles Final: 1:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Kelsie Belquist (Sophomore) – New Rockford-Sheyenne: 14.93 Jenna Koppelsloen (Junior) – Beulah: 15.92 Elsa Ingebrigston (Freshman) – Kindred: 16.09

Class B Girls 200m Final: 2:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Elise Wisnewski (Sophomore) – Central Cass: 24.96 Decontee Smith (Junior) – Central Cass: 25.23 Kelsie Belquist (Sophomore) – New Rockford-Sheyenne: 25.43

Class B Girls 800m Final: 2:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

Annika Stroh (Sophomore) – Sargent County: 2:20.70 Norah Entzi (Junior) – Edgely/Kulm: 2:23.39 Sophie Olsonawski (Sophomore) – Mott/Regen-New England: 2:23.80

Class B Girls 4 X 100m Relay Final: 3:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

Central Cass: 49.51 Oak Grove Lutheran: 50.71 Beulah: 51.60

Class B Girls 4 X 400m Relay Final: 3:30 p.m. – PREVIEW