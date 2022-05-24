BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re your local destination for every event happening at the 2022 NDHSAA State Track Meet. Check out below to see the winners and top performers for every event for Class B Girls State Track, including highlights and exclusive interviews from the top performers from around the state!

DAY ONE: Thursday – May 26

Class B Girls High Jump: 4:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

  1. Janikka Miller (Junior) – Rugby: 5′ 3
  2. Kaylin Slivoskey (Sophomore) – Ellendale: 5′ 3
  3. Jenna Larson (Senior) – Griggs Midkota: 5′ 2

Class B Girls Discus: 6:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

  1. MaKenna Brunmeier (Junior) – Hazen: 125′ 2
  2. Alison Hoff (Senior) – Bowman County: 117′ 6
  3. Terryn Johnson (Senior) – Kindred: 116′ 7

Class B Girls 3200m Final: 7:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

  1. Jenna Soine (Junior) – Hatton-Northwood: 12:00.08
  2. Brynn Hanson (8th Grade) – Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis and Clark: 12:00.54
  3. Mara Kempel (8th Grade) – Lisbon: 12:02.79

DAY TWO: Friday – May 27

Class B Girls Long Jump: 9:30 a.m. – PREVIEW

  1. Decontee Smith (Junior) – Central Cass: 18′ 1.25
  2. Elise Wisnewski (Sophomore) – Central Cass: 17′ 7
  3. Ellie Powell (Junior) – Bowman County: 17′ 3.5

Class B Girls Shot Put: 11:30 a.m. – PREVIEW

  1. Laikyn Roney (Junior) – Oakes: 38′ 11.5
  2. Rebecca Bohrer (Senior) – Stanley: 38′ 11
  3. Emily Kinzler (Senior) – Edgeley/Kulm: 38′ 7

Class B Girls 1600m Final: 1:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

  1. Annika Stroh (Sophomore) – Sargent County: 5:22.13
  2. Dreah Frolek (Senior) – Wyndmere-Lidgerwood: 5:25.32
  3. Madison Johnson (Junior) – Carrington: 5:28.97

Class B Girls Pole Vault: 1:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

  1. Brynley Coleman (Sophomore) – Hatton-Northwood: 10′ 3
  2. Anna Clifton (Sophomore) – Dickinson Trinity: 9′ 9
  3. Haley Wolsky (Junior) – Carrington: 9′ 7

Class B Girls 4 X 800m Relay Final: 5:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

  1. Carrington: 10:08.16
  2. Kenmare/Bowbells: 10:10.85
  3. Benson County: 10:11.37

DAY THREE: Saturday – May 28

Class B Girls Triple Jump: 9:30 a.m. – PREVIEW

  1. Kennedy Harter (Junior) – Kidder County: 37′ 7
  2. Kelsie Belquist (Sophomore) – New Rockford-Sheyenne: 36′ 0
  3. Anna Nasset (Sophomore) – Mott/Regent-New England: 35′ 8

Class B Girls 300m Hurdle Final: 11:00 a.m. – PREVIEW

  1. Kelsie Belquist (Sophomore) – New Rockford-Sheyenne: 43.16
  2. Brynley Differding (7th Grade) – Lisbon: 47.41
  3. Elsa Ingebrigston (Freshman) – Kindred: 47.44

Class B Girls 100m Final: 11:30 a.m. – PREVIEW

  1. Kelsie Belquist (Sophomore) – New Rockford-Sheyenne: 12.18
  2. Elise Wisnewski (Sophomore) – Central Cass: 12.20
  3. Decontee Smith (Junior) – Central Cass: 12.29

Class B Girls 4 X 200m Relay Final: 12:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

  1. Central Cass: 1:43.99
  2. Lisbon: 1:47.42
  3. Beulah: 1:48.70

Class B Girls Javelin: 12:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

  1. Kinsey Zuroff (Senior) – Beulah: 137′ 5
  2. Genevieve Gruba (Junior) – Enderlin: 128′ 8
  3. Abby Duchsherer (Senior) – Kindred: 126′ 10

Class B Girls 400m Final: 1:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

  1. Kelsie Belquist (Sophomore) – New Rockford-Sheyenne: 56.44
  2. Decontee Smith (Junior) – Central Cass: 58.36
  3. Elise Wisnewski (Sophomore) – Central Cass: 59.99

Class B Girls 100m Hurdles Final: 1:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

  1. Kelsie Belquist (Sophomore) – New Rockford-Sheyenne: 14.93
  2. Jenna Koppelsloen (Junior) – Beulah: 15.92
  3. Elsa Ingebrigston (Freshman) – Kindred: 16.09

Class B Girls 200m Final: 2:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

  1. Elise Wisnewski (Sophomore) – Central Cass: 24.96
  2. Decontee Smith (Junior) – Central Cass: 25.23
  3. Kelsie Belquist (Sophomore) – New Rockford-Sheyenne: 25.43

Class B Girls 800m Final: 2:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

  1. Annika Stroh (Sophomore) – Sargent County: 2:20.70
  2. Norah Entzi (Junior) – Edgely/Kulm: 2:23.39
  3. Sophie Olsonawski (Sophomore) – Mott/Regen-New England: 2:23.80

Class B Girls 4 X 100m Relay Final: 3:00 p.m. – PREVIEW

  1. Central Cass: 49.51
  2. Oak Grove Lutheran: 50.71
  3. Beulah: 51.60

Class B Girls 4 X 400m Relay Final: 3:30 p.m. – PREVIEW

  1. Lisbon: 4:08.71
  2. Beulah: 4:11.24
  3. Carrington: 4:12.23