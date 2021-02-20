State Wrestling: Bismarck wins second straight dual state title, South Border finishes runner-up in tie breaker with Lisbon

Saturday afternoon the NDHSAA state wrestling tournaments wrapped up in Fargo with the Class A and B dual championships.

In class A, it was Bismarck bringing home the title once again, making it the Demons’ sixth dual state title in the last seven years.

In class B, South Border got out to a slow start against Lisbon, but was able to bounce back and tie things up in the end. The Broncos won the Class B dual title for the third year in a row after the tie breaker went to criteria.

