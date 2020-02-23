State Wrestling: Bismark dominates on the individual stage, multiple Class B wrestlers finish 4-peat

On the final day of the high school wrestling calendar, champions were crowned on the individual level at the Fargodome.

In Class A, the day was highlighted by the Tanefeu brothers of Bismarck High, who both won another state title for their impressive high school careers.

“Me and my brother, we’re just super blessed,” says Bismarck’s Christian Tanefeu. “How we came up and met Jeff, Lardy, Chad, all the other coaches. We’ve been fortunate enough to have them help us and get to our goals, so honestly, just being a state champion, I owe it all to them.”

At the Class B level, Napoleon G-S’s Garrett Jangula and Des Lacs-Burlington’s Coy Spooner both completed their perfect seasons by winning state titles.

“I don’t ever expect to lose,” says Jangula. “I guess that’s the most important thing about wrestling is your attitude. It isn’t about how big or strong you are, if you want to win, and hate to lose, it’s a good sport for you.”