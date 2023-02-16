(Video Courtesy of WDAY)
The first winter championship of the year is here, with day one of the individual portion at state wrestling playing out Thursday.
Class A Team Scores:
|1. Bismarck
|120.5
|2. West Fargo Sheyenne
|116.0
|3. Century
|110.5
|4. West Fargo
|107.0
|5. Valley City
|106.0
Class B Team Scores:
|1. New Salem-Almont
|158.0
|2. Lisbon
|131.0
|3. South Border
|116.0
|4. Velva
|90.0
|5. Bishop Ryan
|75.0
Girls Team Scores:
|1. Bismarck
|148.0
|2. Minot
|136.0
|3. Central Cass
|112.0
|4. Legacy
|111.0
|5. Grand Forks
|75.0