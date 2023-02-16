(Video Courtesy of WDAY)

The first winter championship of the year is here, with day one of the individual portion at state wrestling playing out Thursday.

Class A Team Scores:

1. Bismarck120.5
2. West Fargo Sheyenne116.0
3. Century110.5
4. West Fargo107.0
5. Valley City106.0

Class B Team Scores:

1. New Salem-Almont158.0
2. Lisbon131.0
3. South Border116.0
4. Velva90.0
5. Bishop Ryan75.0

Girls Team Scores:

1. Bismarck148.0
2. Minot136.0
3. Central Cass112.0
4. Legacy111.0
5. Grand Forks75.0