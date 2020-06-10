Storm back for new season

The Magic City Storm have high hopes for the upcoming summer season. The team returns about half of its state runnerup team from last year but features plenty of quality players who already have signed to play at the college level. “You know the older teams, I think there’s 7 girls going to play college ball” said Storm coach Thor Nelson, “so it’s fun to see the level we’ve achieved already.” Nelson also added that the team now has two 18 year old teams and a 16 year old squad. “All around I think we have good everything” said 3rd baseman Cambry Pretzer. “Our pitching’s pretty strong, solid defense, good offense.” Centerfielder Landry Marago added “We have a ton of girls with a ton of talent and just a lot of high hopes and a great vision for this summer.” The fastpitch program continues to grow with a total of 9 teams in ages 10 on up, making it the biggest program in the state. “We’re the biggest program in the state” said Nelson, “It’s fun to look around and see all those Minot area girls and we have some from out of town too playing together.” Fans can get an up close look at the team this weekend when the team hosts its annual tournament that begins Friday with 3 exhibition games and then a solid weekend of action both Saturday and Sunday at the South Hill Complex.

