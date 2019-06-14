It’s a new season for the Magic City Storm girls fastpitch team. The
team is part of a fastpitch program that began 4 years ago under the
direction of Thor Nelson and has grown to over 300 participants in 5
different age categories. The team is comprised
of players not only from Minot but from around the area and the program
and its success which included 2 state titles at the 14 year old
division last year shows no sign of slowing down. The Storm will be at
home this weekend as part of the team’s annual tournament
that like the team continues to grow and will feature all age groups. Action
begins tomorrow night with 2 exhibtion games involving the 14 and 16
year old teams taking on 2 Canadian teams in Moosejaw and Brandon
beginning at 6 p.m. The state 18 and under tournament
will take place for the first time ever in Minot in mid July.
Storm ready to roll
