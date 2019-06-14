Storm ready to roll

It’s a new season for the Magic City Storm girls fastpitch team. The team is part of a fastpitch program that began 4 years ago under the direction of Thor Nelson and has grown to over 300 participants in 5 different age categories. The team is comprised of players not only from Minot but from around the area and the program and its success which included 2 state titles at the 14 year old division last year shows no sign of slowing down. The Storm will be at home this weekend as part of the team’s annual tournament that like the team continues to grow and will feature all age groups. Action begins tomorrow night with 2 exhibtion games involving the 14 and 16 year old teams taking on 2 Canadian teams in Moosejaw and Brandon beginning at 6 p.m. The state 18 and under tournament

will take place for the first time ever in Minot in mid July.