The Garrison Titans are the host team for this year’s Class B Legion Baseball State Tournament, with high hopes of winning the state title.

The Titans entered the season with an automatic bid to play at state, but they also won the District 3 tournament in two games over Hazen as the number one seed.

The team says good pitching depth has played a big role in their success this season, with three pitchers with earned run averages at under 2 and half.

“They go out there, they pound the strike zone, they mix up their pitches well,” Head Coach Luke Gehring said. “We have four guys on this rotation staff that have pitched a lot of innings in their careers, two of them it’s their last years, I mean Jack Bright and Bennet Kamp have just been so consistent for us,” Gehring adds.

“Having the pitching staff like we do it really gives the whole team a lot of confidence because they know that the pitchers are gonna throw strikes and give us a chance to win a game and all we’ve got to do is do our job behind them, so it’s very nice to have,” Garrison Center Fielder Ty Iglehart said.

Garrison opens the tournament on Wednesday against LaMoure set for a 6 pm start.