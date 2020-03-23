Live Now
WATCH: Gov. Burgum’s daily news conference on COVID-19

Stuck Indoors

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Following the postponement of the entire spring sports season area workout gyms are following suit. Premiere Movement has decided to close its doors but has thought of a new way to get workouts to its members. David Gibson has the story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Bismarck State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Basketball"

Monday, March 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/23"

Photog Setbacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photog Setbacks"

Roosevelt Zoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roosevelt Zoo"

Sanford Tests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Tests"

Your #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader is right here.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader is right here."

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23"

Monday forecast: Warm & mostly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Warm & mostly sunny"

National COVID-19 Map

Thumbnail for the video titled "National COVID-19 Map"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

COVID Stir Crazy

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID Stir Crazy"

Clean Workplace

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clean Workplace"

Robert One Minute 3-22-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-22-20"

Snowman for Grandma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowman for Grandma"

Churches Going Online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Churches Going Online"

3-22 Governor's Presser

Thumbnail for the video titled "3-22 Governor's Presser"

Olympics Not Cancelled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympics Not Cancelled"

Dentists Give Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dentists Give Back"

Helping Elders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping Elders"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge