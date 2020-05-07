Summer ball hopes

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Talks continue about a possible summer league for legion age players. The class “B” schools continue to lean towards an independent schedule. “The discussion’s been either going senior Babe Ruth or going flat out independent league” said Surrey Blue Sox team manager Jason Feller. “It looks like the concensus is probably gonna be independent league at this point.” The season would be very similar to that of the legion season. “The intention will be to play a district schedule, district tournament and ultimately have a state tournament even though it’s independent” said Feller but he added “we’re not scheduling any games before June 15th, we’re gonna give it a little bit of time.” The players are hoping that they don’t miss out on back to back baseball seasons with the loss of the spring season already. “I wanted to kind of go out with a bang this summer” said senior Ryder Holien. “Even though I’m going to Dickinson State to play baseball, it’s a lot different atmosphere playing with your friends that you grew up playing with.” Even the fans may have to adjust. “Potentially like in our ballpark” said Feller, “they could be down the foul lines as long as they’re down away from the dugout.” Other changes could include the home plate umpire being behind the pitcher mound and the catcher and batter wearing protective masks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

NDHSCA Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Award"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7"

Mother's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day"

Reopening Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reopening Businesses"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7"

Coal Creek

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Creek"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/7"

Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny and slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny and slightly cooler"

National Nurses Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Nurses Day"

National Guard Helping

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Guard Helping"

Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Golf"

Grant County Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant County Track"

New Town Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Businesses"

CHI Williston New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Williston New Equipment"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6"

The Hub

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Hub"

The Dark Web - Origin Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Dark Web - Origin Story"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge