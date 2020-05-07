Summer ball hopes

Talks continue about a possible summer league for legion age players. The class “B” schools continue to lean towards an independent schedule. “The discussion’s been either going senior Babe Ruth or going flat out independent league” said Surrey Blue Sox team manager Jason Feller. “It looks like the concensus is probably gonna be independent league at this point.” The season would be very similar to that of the legion season. “The intention will be to play a district schedule, district tournament and ultimately have a state tournament even though it’s independent” said Feller but he added “we’re not scheduling any games before June 15th, we’re gonna give it a little bit of time.” The players are hoping that they don’t miss out on back to back baseball seasons with the loss of the spring season already. “I wanted to kind of go out with a bang this summer” said senior Ryder Holien. “Even though I’m going to Dickinson State to play baseball, it’s a lot different atmosphere playing with your friends that you grew up playing with.” Even the fans may have to adjust. “Potentially like in our ballpark” said Feller, “they could be down the foul lines as long as they’re down away from the dugout.” Other changes could include the home plate umpire being behind the pitcher mound and the catcher and batter wearing protective masks.