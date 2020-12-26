Surrey Basketball is a family affair for the Aberles

When you think about Surrey basketball, the Aberle family comes to mind. Head Coach Ron Aberle played at Surrey the 70’s, his oldest son Cameron played there from 2005-2007 and now his two daughters Mia and Katie are helping lead the girl’s basketball team.

“Its definitely challenging, I am harder on them than anyone else. Sometimes it follows us home,” said Head Coach Ron Aberle.

Daughters Katie and Mia say their father is harder on them because they are family, but uses that blood bond as motivation to improve every day.

“Its a lot of pressure like always having to do as much as we can to like be enough for the team,” says sophomore Mia Aberle.

“Constantly just trying to prove that you’re there and you deserve to play and not just because your the coaches kid but because you deserve to be there,” adds Senior Katie Aberle. “So there is definitely a lot more pressure.”

“I only want you to become better because I know your potential is and I want you to reach that,” explains Ron.

Head coach Ron Aberle says that his two daughters have a sibling rivalry that breeds healthy competition.

“We kind of get frustrated with each other a little bit but then we also have that sister connection, we know what each other is going to do,” adds Katie. “So its really fun and I love playing with her.”

The conversation of basketball has bred a new understanding of the game for the girls.

“He has helped me a lot, hes coached me ever since Kindergarten and so everything that I know about basketball is from him,” smiles Mia.

“He helps us out, he is always showing us different things we can do better and improve on so that is always nice and getting that extra time almost in the gym,” says Katie.

When the basketball arguments reach home mom knows when to shut it down.

“It definitely follows us home and sometimes the conversations get a little bit heated because you have those disagreements and so my mom is usually the one who puts a stop to it and we finally sit down and eat supper,” Katie said.

“Mom puts a stop to it and says okay that is enough because this is our safe haven here and then we just talk about school and other things,” jokes Ron.

Katie will follow in her father’s footsteps and play basketball for Minot State next year. The Aberle’s say they are beyond excited to see her play at the next level.