Surrey Blue Sox are looking forward to their match-up against rival Renville County Muskrats next week

The Surrey Blue Sox are sitting undefeated going into Monday.

They’re looking ahead to next week’s matchup against their biggest rival Renville County.

After their last matchup on June 11 was canceled due to weather, the boys say they’re ready to play them and see who the number one team is.

Blue Sox Coach Jason Feller shares what the team’s strengths are.

“We’ve got pretty good depth at pitching. We’ve got a pretty good lineup of hitters and that goes all the way to the guys that don’t start. We’re fortunate that we can bring guys off the bench. That’s one big difference too is their enthusiasm to play,” Feller said.

The Blue Sox face the Muskrats on July 1 for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.