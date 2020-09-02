Swimming: Century adjusting to the new way of life in 2020

For the Century Patriots, getting back to the pool is something like second nature with a sixth straight state title on the line this season.

Of course, in the era of COVID, things will look different, especially at practice, as the team is split in half with a morning and afternoon swimming session. These teams separated to mitigate the possibility of spread, along with some other advantages.

“If we were one group there would be 52 of us in the water and that’s a challenge right there,” says head coach Kathy Aspaas. “I’m enjoying the less crowded lanes and the less noise level that you’re trying to coach above and things like that so, I think those would be the good things.”

Century is back in action on September 11th for the Capital City Invite.