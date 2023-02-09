Two of the top teams in the WDA faced off in the pool, with the Century Patriots hoping to knock off the Minot Magicians for the first time this year.
High School Swimming Scores:
|Century Patriots
|59
|Minot Magicians
|126
|Final
by: Phil Benotti
