Swimming: Magicians starting 2022 off strong after 4th straight state title

For four consecutive years, the Minot Magicians won the state title for swimming and diving. They’ve started the 2022 season winning every dual and invite they’ve been in.

“Our guys are really dialed in when it comes to competition our divers have been putting on a great display so far and our swimmers posted some really top-notch times and they started that kind of from meet number one in the season so it’s a pretty exciting season for all the athletes,” Head Coach Jake Solper said.

“It’s a brand new season we’re just looking to train every day and get better so we can hopefully repeat,” Senior swimmer Peyton Bartsch said.

With the success of the last four years, Solper said they come into every new season with the mindset of let’s make this the best season yet.

“Some years we come into a season just won a title and some years we didn’t win a title previously so that really doesn’t affect our guys and how they approach which is really outstanding and that’s kind of a coaches dream that your athletes would make the best of every moment that they can in each season and don’t live for the past and live for the future and our guys do a great job with that,” Solper said.

Minot has no shortage of talent, creating an atmosphere at practice where teammates want to beat each other in the pool.

“Our team really loves to compete, we compete every day in practice and that really sets them up for when we do get to competitions not being afraid to get up and go against so of the other elite swimmers and divers in the state because right here at our practices we have some of the top performers across the state,” Solper said.

For seniors like Cody Kranz, continuing on a legacy, like the one Minot swim has, keeps them coming back to the pool year after year.

“I actually started my sophomore year as a diver I kind of just tried it out and I liked it so I came on and luckily became a captain my senior year and it’s just been a blast ever since,” Kranz said.