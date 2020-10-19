Swimming: Majettes’ experience paying off this season

The Minot Majettes swim and dive team is coming off a second place finish in the Mandan Invite. That makes their fourth second place finish this season.

The Majettes are one of the top teams in the state even with a small decline in numbers. Head Coach Emily Jensen says most of the team is returning from their fifth place finish at state last season. This year, coaches brought up some middle school swimmers to fill the roster, but Coach Jensen says even though her team is younger there is no lack of experience.

“They’re just a special crew, a lot of them have swam club swimming since they were younger so we got a lot of experience in the swimming background.,” Jensen said. “A lot of our divers were gymnasts before or dancers and so they bring that team camaraderie that they’ve seen on other teams and meshing it all together “

The Majettes are back in action on Tuesday as they host Williston for senior night

