Swimming: Majettes leaning on upperclassmen and fans to continue successful season

The Minot High girls swim and dive team is making quite a splash. They’ve dominated in the first three meets of the season and they’re just getting started.

“Forming that team group again and hopefully bringing a couple more to state this year,” said Jordn Wolsky, senior.

Wolsky is entering her 5th and final season in the pool for the Majettes swim team. She’s just one of 25 girls returning to the pool on this 42-person roster.

Last year, Minot High finished second in the WDA and third at state.

“I think cohesively how we came together at the end was really what our goal was and we did a nice job of that,” said Emily Jensen, head coach.

Freshman Haley Conklin has been on the dive team since 7th grade.

She says she’s learned a lot over the last couple of years. Like what it takes to find success when the pressure is on.

“I would definitely say we have like that ‘team’ ethic. We are very supportive of each other and we know how to like lift people up when they maybe aren’t feeling the best and just be able to support each other,” said Conklin.

There are 16 freshmen this season. Jensen says it’s going to be up to the upperclassmen to embrace them like they did for Wolsky five years ago.

“That upper class, I can’t thank them enough, you know. That eighth-grade year I came in, pretty nervous. I had swam club before but they really took me under their wing and that’s kind of what I’m hoping us and the older girls this year do to these younger, newer girls,” said Wolsky.

Another thing this team has been looking forward to is the return of fans.

“It’s actually kind of interesting because our sophomore kids don’t really know what it was like competing in front of what a high school stand would be,” Jensen said.

“It does help sometimes when there’s other people cheering you on. Especially if you’re not having the best day, it really helps you get in the right spirit and everything like that,” Conklin said.

“It’s always fun when you know you have people behind you. When it’s loud, it brings the intensity, whether you can hear them or not. It’s just an adrenaline rush,” Jensen said.



“We have a lot of kids vying for those state spots which is exciting. And I think, in the end, hopefully, we’ll be where we need to be,” Jensen added.