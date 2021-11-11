Swimming: Majettes preparing for State tournament after winning WDA region title

2014 was the last time the Majettes swim team won the WDA region title.

Swimmers, like 200 & 400-yard medley relay swimmer Emily Brugman, said waiting for the final team results felt like an eternity but once second place was announced the celebration started.

“I think going into the meet we were super excited and really amped up so at the end when we’re all waiting around for the team scores, we’re just anticipating, and then we hear Century get second we were all just like oh my gosh and it built up,” Brugman said. “We were just so excited and to bring the title back to Minot and I think all the girls were just over the moon happy with the win.”

Now their focus is the state tournament this weekend.

“I think all season our kids have really been coming together and we’ve been building our confidence week by week to try and get to that state meet and I think we’re ready, we’ve done the work and just making sure our heads are on and we swim our own races and do our own thing,” Emily Jensen, Head Coach, said.

“It’s more of like perfecting things rather than improving, Samantha VonBokern, 50 & 100-yard freestyle swimmer, said. “So making sure you float more at the top of the water, or you reach your arms out long and you kick hard coming into the wall.”

This season the team has nine seniors leading the way in the water. Brugman said this has been a special season and hopes to go out with a bang in her last high school meet.

“This season has been great so far especially as my senior year and our last year, the younger girls on the team are great and my fellow seniors are awesome, this has been like one of the best seasons I’ve ever had,” Brugman said. “So we are super excited now to have this last chance to go out with a big win maybe. It’s just great this feeling and all.”

The state swim meet starts on Friday, Nov. 12 at the Bismarck State College Aquatics & Wellness Center. Swimming prelims are set to begin at 3:30 p.m.